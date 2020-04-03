COVID-19 outbreak at La Vida Llena nursing home in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque announced Friday there is a COVID-19 outbreak at a northeast retirement community complex.

“Staff and residents are being offered testing right now, not mandatory, voluntary. DOH and Presbyterian are going to go through and do testing throughout. Early indications there are lots of other positives,” said Mark DiMenna with CABQ Environmental Health.

At least 19 residents and three staff members at the La Vida Llena Life Plan community near Juan Tabo and Montgomery have tested positive. Two residents have died. The city fears there will be many more at this facility. There are 158 other facilities like this in Albuquerque.

The resident deaths include a man in his 90s who died on April 2 and a man in his 80s who died early Friday morning, both had underlying health conditions.

“We are collaborating with the facility to complete testing of the residents and staff,” NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel said in a press release. “We are also working together on identifying their recent contacts to determine the need for additional testing.”

“We continue our vigilance with respect to nursing homes,” said City of Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “Our Environmental Health Department is working with the New Mexico Department of Health to make sure people are following self-isolation guidance and that all state health regulations are being followed in these high-risk facilities.”

This is a developing story KRQE News 13 will provide any updates as soon as they become available.

