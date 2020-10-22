COVID-19 outbreak among workers at UNM surgery center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned there was a COVID-19 outbreak among workers in a major unit of the University of New Mexico health care system. A tip was received that five employees at the Outpatient Surgery Center on University near Indian School had contracted coronavirus from a co-worker’s wedding where masks were optional.

In a statement, UNM health officials would only confirm the five workers contracted the virus off the job saying, “We cannot control what our employees do outside of work and that the spread was community-related, not the result of hospital exposure.”

Just Wednesday, a doctor from UNMH joined the mayor in stressing to the public they need to stick to the public health order. “Please wash your hands, wear your masks, keep in small groups less than five, stay home if you’re sick, get flu shots please,” said Dr. Alex Rankin, chief medical officer for UNMH Transfer Center.

UNM Health says no patients were put at risk.