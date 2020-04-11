COVID-19 negative nursing home residents temporarily relocated

Coronavirus New Mexico
Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A number of nursing home residents who tested negative for COVID-19 were moved today.

The move allows patients who have tested positive to move into Canyon Transitional Living Jennifer Shoman says her mom had to move out this morning and will be living at a temporary room over the next few days before moving to another permanent space later on.

“That means three days of no familiar surroundings, no familiar people, possibly no contact with me, I can’t imagine what the next three days is going to be like for my mother,” Shoman says. The nursing home has not had any positive COVID-19 cases.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞