COVID-19 negative nursing home residents temporarily relocated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A number of nursing home residents who tested negative for COVID-19 were moved today.

The move allows patients who have tested positive to move into Canyon Transitional Living Jennifer Shoman says her mom had to move out this morning and will be living at a temporary room over the next few days before moving to another permanent space later on.

“That means three days of no familiar surroundings, no familiar people, possibly no contact with me, I can’t imagine what the next three days is going to be like for my mother,” Shoman says. The nursing home has not had any positive COVID-19 cases.

