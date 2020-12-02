COVID-19 mouth swab testing site available in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY (KRQE) – San Juan County announced Tuesday that there is now a rapid COVID-19 mouth swab testing location available.
According to a Facebook post from the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management, the New Mexico Department of Health has set up a testing site at Judy Nelson Elementary School in Kirtland and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The testing location only has 250 tests available per day and test results are back within 24 to 48 hours, according to a news release. They say registration is required and you can do so online at Curative.com, or by calling 1-888-702-9042. You will need your confirmation ID when you get tested. To get tested, enter from Road 6575 and turn west on Road 6580, then follow the signs around the building.
