COVID-19 in New Mexico: What does recovered mean?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As of Wednesday, 500 people have died from COVID-19. Those numbers account for only about half of the people who were infected. So what happened to the rest of those positive cases?

News 13 has gotten numerous emails from viewers asking about an apparent discrepancy in the state’s numbers tracking the spread of COVID in New Mexico. The total number of cases in our state right now stands at about 12,000 people. These are the people who have tested positive for coronavirus. If you look at the number of people who have recovered from the virus, that number is about 5,500 people Wednesday so far in the state.

The Department of Health says those are people who test positive but they were not able to track them down to confirm if they had recovered. So that number, which does not have its own category will continue to grow as we get news cases in the state.