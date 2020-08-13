COVID-19 cases surrounding Belen medical practices show how fast the virus spreads

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re getting a look into just how quickly the coronavirus spreads once it pops up in a small community. Valencia County has seen 61 new cases in the last week; that’s a lot for that small county. We’re also seeing how the state is racing into action to slow the spread.

Cases popping up, businesses shutting down from an outbreak in Belen that may have even reached a funeral at a catholic church. Some of those cases are centered around a trio of prominent medical offices.

“Due to COVID exposure the office will be closed August 10th through 17th and will reopen Tuesday, August 18th,” That’s the voicemail message people are hearing when calling Dr. Roland Sanchez’s office in Belen.

According to the New Mexico Environment Department, Sanchez’s medical practice along with Yucca Veterinary Medical center owned by his son and Conquistador Dental owned by another son all had at least one employee test positive for coronavirus on August 10.

We’ve also learned one of the people who tested positive from one of those businesses attended a funeral at the Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church last Thursday. People who attended said it was clear that the person was not feeling well. They say there were about 60 people there.

The church is now telling anyone who attended to watch for symptoms and consider getting tested. They are also sanitizing the church. Environmental Health Secretary James Kinney says stopping community spread has been a priority for the state through its Rapid Response initiative.

“We ask employers to work with us, temporarily pause operations, test employees as directed,” says James Kinney, Environmental Health Secretary.

The state’s now investigated more than 1,500 businesses across New Mexico with at least one COVID-positive case. Another key element of stopping the spread is contact tracing.

“What contact tracers and case investigators do right now, is focus on that case itself and who they had contact with,” says Dr. David Scrase, Secretary Human Services Department.

News 13 did reach out to the family connected to those businesses we mentioned. A man told us over the phone “no comment.” Wednesday alone, the state conducted more than 60 rapid responses to businesses around New Mexico.

Latest News