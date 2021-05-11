COVID-19 cases at Clovis middle school forces temporary closure order

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department has announced that a middle school in Clovis has become the second public school in New Mexico to face a mandatory 14-day return to remote instruction due to COVID-19 spread. The department reports that Yucca Middle School received a closure order on Tuesday based on four rapid responses in 14 days which is the state’s threshold to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The school, which has about 600 students, has up to seven days to close and must then remain closed for 14 days. A rapid response is one or more positive cases of COVID-19 at a school that were infectious while on the campus.

PED states that all cases that a school was notified of on a single day, in addition to all cases with test dates through the following day are grouped into a single rapid response. The New Mexico Environment Department has a Watchlist of locations that have two or more rapid responses. As of Monday, 50 New Mexico public schools were on the Watchlist which has dropped from 68 on May 6.

While PED reports that Portales High School was ordered to close on Friday for 14 days, the order was rescinded after it was determined that the district had misreported a daycare case as having occurred in the high school. The daycare is located on high school property, however the two populations are separate.

Eldorado High School was the first public school that was required to return to remote instruction in April.