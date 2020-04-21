Couple creates ‘March Madness’-style bracket for local businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local couple is doing their part to give back to the community and support local businesses. They’ve created a ‘March Madness’-style bracket for small businesses and are hoping to get as many people involved as they can. The couple says they came up with the idea when they are were talking one night about ‘March Madness’ and how much they missed it.

“I got to thinking about you know, ways to support local business because we love it here and it seemed fun to do a tournament. So I just kind of thought it over all night and the next morning I was like, alright Richard, I have this idea,” said Angelica Romero.

Romero and her husband Richard Goke took to social media last night and shared a video. They were decked out in Albuquerque and New Mexico pride gear as they explained their idea for “Albuquerque April,” a March Madness-style bracket.

It includes four categories, breweries, breakfast and coffee spots, restaurants and other cool stuff. They feature businesses like Marble, Rebel Donuts and Duran’s Pharmacy. The winners will be selected through Instagram and Facebook polls. In the end, the people with the best brackets will be awarded gift cards to the local businesses that were voted on.

“All the places on our bracket are places that we enjoy and we miss and we just wanna make sure that are still on the other side of this when it’s all over. So, making it down into a bracket was the hardest part because there’s so many that we love and enjoy,” said Richard Goke.

It only costs $5 to join the bracket. So far the couple tells us they have raised $150 from people who have signed up and again that money will all be going to local businesses. You can submit your bracket through tomorrow night at midnight, winners will be selected next week. You can pay for your bracket at the following places:

Venmo: @Angelica-Romero-5

CashApp: $anromero97

PayPal: rgoke4@gmail.com

