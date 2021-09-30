County jails across state are contending with COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – County jails across New Mexico are struggling to keep COVID at bay. An attorney with the County Government’s Association warned legislators on Wednesday that vaccination rates among staff at county detention centers are at 61 percent.

That’s lower than the statewide average of 71 percent. According to the attorney, the statewide county jail population is up by more than a quarter since May 2020, and inmates are less likely to be vaccinated when they arrive.