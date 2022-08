(STACKER) Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#33. Los Alamos County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (21 total deaths)

— 72.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,905 (4,049 total cases)

— 27.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 207 (40 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

#32. Santa Fe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (335 total deaths)

— 43.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,902 (35,939 total cases)

— 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (257 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

#31. San Miguel County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (72 total deaths)

— 33.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,223 (6,880 total cases)

— 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (33 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

#30. Taos County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (97 total deaths)

— 25.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,555 (6,399 total cases)

— 32.1% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (26 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#29. Bernalillo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (2,037 total deaths)

— 24.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (10 new deaths, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,864 (175,648 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (1,245 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

#28. Otero County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (204 total deaths)

— 23.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,251 (15,017 total cases)

— 22.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 181 (122 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

#27. Sandoval County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (471 total deaths)

— 19.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,364 (40,156 total cases)

— 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (283 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

#26. De Baca County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (6 total deaths)

— 13.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,499 (638 total cases)

— 26.7% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (1 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

#25. Lincoln County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (69 total deaths)

— 11.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,891 (6,046 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 179 (35 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

Carptrash // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Rio Arriba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (148 total deaths)

— 4.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.1 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,212 (11,759 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 221 (86 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

#23. Hidalgo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (16 total deaths)

— 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,799 (1,209 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (6 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#22. Torrance County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (59 total deaths)

— 3.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,462 (3,009 total cases)

— 32.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (21 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

#21. Valencia County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (294 total deaths)

— 3.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,126 (21,569 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (185 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

#20. Grant County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (105 total deaths)

— 2.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,991 (8,367 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 359 (97 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

#19. Guadalupe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (17 total deaths)

— 0.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,233 (1,214 total cases)

— 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 349 (15 new cases, +114% change from previous week)

#18. Doña Ana County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (866 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (3 new deaths, -62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,707 (71,366 total cases)

— 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (588 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

#17. Union County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (17 total deaths)

— 5.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,015 (853 total cases)

— 27.1% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (4 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

#16. Mora County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (20 total deaths)

— 11.3% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,283 (917 total cases)

— 29.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (5 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

#15. Curry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 456 (223 total deaths)

— 14.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,876 (14,136 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (93 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

#14. Eddy County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 523 (306 total deaths)

— 31.7% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,319 (18,309 total cases)

— 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (105 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

#13. Lea County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 540 (384 total deaths)

— 36.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,682 (21,095 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 369 (262 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

#12. Chaves County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 543 (351 total deaths)

— 36.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,764 (23,109 total cases)

— 24.1% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (147 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#11. Colfax County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 561 (67 total deaths)

— 41.3% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,765 (2,599 total cases)

— 24.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 42 (5 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

#10. Socorro County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 565 (94 total deaths)

— 42.3% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,846 (4,300 total cases)

— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (37 new cases, +68% change from previous week)

#9. Roosevelt County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 578 (107 total deaths)

— 45.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,454 (5,634 total cases)

— 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (54 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

#8. Luna County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 590 (140 total deaths)

— 48.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,887 (7,560 total cases)

— 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (55 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

#7. Catron County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 624 (22 total deaths)

— 57.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,439 (474 total cases)

— 53.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#6. Harding County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 640 (4 total deaths)

— 61.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,720 (92 total cases)

— 48.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#5. San Juan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 660 (818 total deaths)

— 66.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,415 (46,379 total cases)

— 29.9% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (280 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

#4. Cibola County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 757 (202 total deaths)

— 90.7% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,280 (8,344 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (37 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

#3. Sierra County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 769 (83 total deaths)

— 93.7% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,472 (2,317 total cases)

— 25.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (6 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

#2. Quay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 800 (66 total deaths)

— 101.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,881 (2,301 total cases)

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 242 (20 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

#1. McKinley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 859 (613 total deaths)

— 116.4% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 41,373 (29,527 total cases)

— 43.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 362 (258 new cases, -15% change from previous week)