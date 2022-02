(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making a breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 8 reached 907,605 COVID-19-related deaths and 76.9 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 42.4% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Feb. 7, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#33. Catron County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (10 new cases, -66% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,944 (386 total cases)

— 53.1% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (13 total deaths)

— 18.3% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (1,448 fully vaccinated)

— 40.2% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#32. Torrance County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 459 (71 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,260 (2,514 total cases)

— 30.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (48 total deaths)

— 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (6,064 fully vaccinated)

— 42.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#31. Lea County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 501 (356 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,385 (18,752 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (305 total deaths)

— 37.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (28,318 fully vaccinated)

— 42.1% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#30. Quay County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 509 (42 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,313 (1,924 total cases)

— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 473 (39 total deaths)

— 51.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (3,465 fully vaccinated)

— 38.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#29. Taos County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 523 (171 new cases, -69% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,362 (5,027 total cases)

— 34.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (81 total deaths)

— 20.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (23,758 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico

#28. Harding County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 640 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,520 (72 total cases)

— 50.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 640 (4 total deaths)

— 105.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (302 fully vaccinated)

— 29.7% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#27. Los Alamos County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 640 (124 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,680 (2,456 total cases)

— 45.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 62 (12 total deaths)

— 80.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.1% (13,780 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico

#26. Colfax County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 670 (80 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,086 (2,279 total cases)

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (59 total deaths)

— 58.3% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (6,839 fully vaccinated)

— 16.6% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#25. Bernalillo County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 687 (4,664 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,338 (138,118 total cases)

— 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (1,531 total deaths)

— 27.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (430,708 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#24. Santa Fe County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 702 (1,056 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,557 (26,399 total cases)

— 24.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (235 total deaths)

— 50.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (106,650 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico

#23. Union County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 714 (29 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,059 (733 total cases)

— 22.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (12 total deaths)

— 5.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (1,881 fully vaccinated)

— 32.6% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#22. Sierra County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 751 (81 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,737 (1,914 total cases)

— 24.1% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 639 (69 total deaths)

— 104.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (6,569 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#21. Otero County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 833 (562 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,564 (12,529 total cases)

— 20.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (160 total deaths)

— 24.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (30,070 fully vaccinated)

— 35.1% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#20. Valencia County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 833 (639 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,794 (17,480 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (227 total deaths)

— 5.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (41,085 fully vaccinated)

— 22.0% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#19. Socorro County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 854 (142 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,717 (3,613 total cases)

— 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (79 total deaths)

— 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (9,520 fully vaccinated)

— 16.7% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#18. De Baca County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 858 (15 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,549 (534 total cases)

— 30.8% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (5 total deaths)

— 8.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (799 fully vaccinated)

— 33.5% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#17. Sandoval County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 860 (1,262 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,219 (31,138 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (347 total deaths)

— 24.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (93,320 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#16. San Miguel County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 869 (237 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,555 (5,334 total cases)

— 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (46 total deaths)

— 45.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (16,412 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#15. Curry County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 885 (433 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,595 (12,040 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (161 total deaths)

— 5.4% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (22,193 fully vaccinated)

— 34.1% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#14. Lincoln County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 889 (174 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,414 (4,974 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (58 total deaths)

— 5.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (10,274 fully vaccinated)

— 23.6% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#13. Eddy County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 984 (575 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,171 (16,469 total cases)

— 20.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (244 total deaths)

— 33.7% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (24,123 fully vaccinated)

— 39.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#12. Mora County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 995 (45 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,572 (704 total cases)

— 33.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (16 total deaths)

— 13.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (2,602 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#11. Rio Arriba County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,005 (391 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,036 (9,355 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (112 total deaths)

— 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.8% (26,380 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#10. Hidalgo County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,096 (46 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,226 (1,017 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (12 total deaths)

— 8.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (2,151 fully vaccinated)

— 25.5% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#9. Luna County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,097 (260 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,792 (6,352 total cases)

— 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (112 total deaths)

— 51.3% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (15,058 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#8. Cibola County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,113 (297 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,187 (6,452 total cases)

— 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 637 (170 total deaths)

— 104.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (15,905 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#7. Guadalupe County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,140 (49 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,628 (1,016 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (16 total deaths)

— 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (2,648 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#6. Grant County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,163 (314 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,683 (6,124 total cases)

— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (71 total deaths)

— 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (16,413 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#5. Chaves County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,232 (796 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,239 (20,831 total cases)

— 38.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (274 total deaths)

— 35.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (25,699 fully vaccinated)

— 42.1% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#4. Doña Ana County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,248 (2,723 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,234 (59,424 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (674 total deaths)

— 1.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (134,745 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#3. McKinley County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,418 (1,012 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,246 (24,440 total cases)

— 46.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 782 (558 total deaths)

— 150.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (47,824 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#2. San Juan County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,509 (1,871 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,936 (38,348 total cases)

— 32.5% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 562 (697 total deaths)

— 80.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (77,595 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

#1. Roosevelt County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,524 (282 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,551 (4,727 total cases)

— 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (88 total deaths)

— 52.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (6,541 fully vaccinated)

— 48.5% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico