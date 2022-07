If you test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, do you need to report it? (Photo: Getty Images)

(Stacker) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Jul. 20 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 89.9 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jul. 19, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#33. Harding County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,400 (90 total cases)

— 47.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 640 (4 total deaths)

— 66.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (301 fully vaccinated)

#32. De Baca County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (1 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,584 (622 total cases)

— 28.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (6 total deaths)

— 10.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (814 fully vaccinated)

#31. Sierra County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (10 new cases, -55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,990 (2,265 total cases)

— 24.1% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 732 (79 total deaths)

— 90.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (6,701 fully vaccinated)

#30. Union County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (4 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,424 (829 total cases)

— 26.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (17 total deaths)

— 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (1,877 fully vaccinated)

#29. Colfax County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (13 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,355 (2,550 total cases)

— 22.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 561 (67 total deaths)

— 45.7% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (6,985 fully vaccinated)

#28. Hidalgo County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (5 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,799 (1,167 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (16 total deaths)

— 1.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (2,197 fully vaccinated)

#27. Torrance County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (21 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,938 (2,928 total cases)

— 31.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (58 total deaths)

— 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (6,395 fully vaccinated)

#26. Catron County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (5 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,589 (444 total cases)

— 54.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 567 (20 total deaths)

— 47.3% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (1,483 fully vaccinated)

#25. Guadalupe County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (7 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,349 (1,176 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (17 total deaths)

— 2.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (2,659 fully vaccinated)

#24. Otero County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (146 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,348 (14,408 total cases)

— 22.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (194 total deaths)

— 25.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (31,220 fully vaccinated)

#23. Curry County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (113 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,785 (13,602 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (215 total deaths)

— 14.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (23,096 fully vaccinated)

#22. Socorro County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 240 (40 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,938 (4,149 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 553 (92 total deaths)

— 43.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (9,708 fully vaccinated)

#21. Taos County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (80 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,008 (6,220 total cases)

— 31.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (96 total deaths)

— 23.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.4% (24,348 fully vaccinated)

#20. Cibola County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 247 (66 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,006 (8,004 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 746 (199 total deaths)

— 93.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (16,421 fully vaccinated)

#19. Roosevelt County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (47 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,454 (5,264 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 541 (100 total deaths)

— 40.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (6,741 fully vaccinated)

#18. Los Alamos County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 289 (56 new cases, -65% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,939 (3,862 total cases)

— 27.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (18 total deaths)

— 75.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (14,201 fully vaccinated)

#17. Bernalillo County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 300 (2,034 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,850 (168,764 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (1,978 total deaths)

— 24.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.1% (442,443 fully vaccinated)

#16. Santa Fe County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 310 (466 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,821 (34,313 total cases)

— 17.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (325 total deaths)

— 43.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (110,023 fully vaccinated)

#15. San Miguel County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 315 (86 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,446 (6,668 total cases)

— 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (69 total deaths)

— 34.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (16,764 fully vaccinated)

#14. Sandoval County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (470 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,230 (38,492 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (462 total deaths)

— 18.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (96,248 fully vaccinated)

#13. Eddy County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (187 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,320 (17,725 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 508 (297 total deaths)

— 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (24,791 fully vaccinated)

#12. Luna County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 325 (77 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,512 (7,234 total cases)

— 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 574 (136 total deaths)

— 49.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (15,646 fully vaccinated)

#11. Doña Ana County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 325 (709 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,273 (68,236 total cases)

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (825 total deaths)

— 1.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (140,323 fully vaccinated)

#10. Valencia County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 327 (251 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,901 (20,630 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (287 total deaths)

— 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (42,416 fully vaccinated)

#9. Rio Arriba County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (135 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,056 (11,309 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (145 total deaths)

— 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (27,136 fully vaccinated)

#8. Mora County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 354 (16 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,465 (880 total cases)

— 29.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (20 total deaths)

— 14.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (2,632 fully vaccinated)

#7. Lea County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 371 (264 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,191 (20,035 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 521 (370 total deaths)

— 35.3% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (29,143 fully vaccinated)

#6. Chaves County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 379 (245 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,628 (22,375 total cases)

— 25.2% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 534 (345 total deaths)

— 38.7% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (26,585 fully vaccinated)

#5. McKinley County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 401 (286 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 39,570 (28,240 total cases)

— 43.1% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 842 (601 total deaths)

— 118.7% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.1% (52,201 fully vaccinated)

#4. San Juan County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (535 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,075 (44,718 total cases)

— 30.4% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 641 (795 total deaths)

— 66.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (80,921 fully vaccinated)

#3. Lincoln County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 480 (94 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,481 (5,770 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (68 total deaths)

— 9.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (10,468 fully vaccinated)

#2. Quay County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 497 (41 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,366 (2,176 total cases)

— 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 751 (62 total deaths)

— 95.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (3,620 fully vaccinated)

#1. Grant County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 511 (138 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,380 (7,932 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (96 total deaths)

— 7.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (16,809 fully vaccinated)