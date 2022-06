(STACKER) The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Jun. 22 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 86.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.2% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jun. 21, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#33. Harding County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,080 (88 total cases)

— 46.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 640 (4 total deaths)

— 70.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (304 fully vaccinated)

#32. Colfax County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (4 new cases, -82% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,777 (2,481 total cases)

— 21.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 544 (65 total deaths)

— 44.7% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (7,123 fully vaccinated)

#31. Quay County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (3 new cases, -88% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,239 (2,083 total cases)

— 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 703 (58 total deaths)

— 87.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (3,611 fully vaccinated)

#30. Lea County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (26 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,275 (19,384 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 501 (356 total deaths)

— 33.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (29,956 fully vaccinated)

#29. Eddy County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (38 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,536 (17,267 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (289 total deaths)

— 31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (25,525 fully vaccinated)

#28. Torrance County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (11 new cases, -63% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,246 (2,821 total cases)

— 30.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (58 total deaths)

— 0.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (6,433 fully vaccinated)

#27. Chaves County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (46 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,461 (21,621 total cases)

— 27.2% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 522 (337 total deaths)

— 38.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (26,764 fully vaccinated)

#26. Curry County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 80 (39 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,825 (13,132 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (207 total deaths)

— 12.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (23,508 fully vaccinated)

#25. Roosevelt County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (15 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,741 (5,132 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 530 (98 total deaths)

— 41.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (6,816 fully vaccinated)

#24. Guadalupe County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,419 (1,136 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (17 total deaths)

— 5.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (2,682 fully vaccinated)

#23. Union County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (4 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,906 (808 total cases)

— 24.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (17 total deaths)

— 11.4% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (2,008 fully vaccinated)

#22. Otero County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 105 (71 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,519 (13,848 total cases)

— 22.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (189 total deaths)

— 25.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (32,018 fully vaccinated)

#21. Mora County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (5 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,182 (822 total cases)

— 30.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (20 total deaths)

— 17.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (2,654 fully vaccinated)

#20. Catron County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (4 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,220 (431 total cases)

— 53.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (15 total deaths)

— 13.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (1,513 fully vaccinated)

#19. Hidalgo County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (5 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,965 (1,132 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (15 total deaths)

— 5.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (2,206 fully vaccinated)

#18. Socorro County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (24 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,073 (4,005 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 547 (91 total deaths)

— 45.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (9,798 fully vaccinated)

#17. Doña Ana County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (356 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,061 (65,591 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (803 total deaths)

— 2.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (145,700 fully vaccinated)

#16. Lincoln County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (33 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,759 (5,433 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (68 total deaths)

— 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (10,787 fully vaccinated)

#15. Valencia County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (136 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,540 (19,586 total cases)

— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (286 total deaths)

— 0.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (42,434 fully vaccinated)

#14. Luna County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 181 (43 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,225 (6,929 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 553 (131 total deaths)

— 47.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (15,958 fully vaccinated)

#13. San Miguel County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (53 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,880 (6,241 total cases)

— 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (67 total deaths)

— 34.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (16,837 fully vaccinated)

#12. San Juan County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (250 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,040 (42,195 total cases)

— 29.4% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 631 (782 total deaths)

— 67.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.7% (81,435 fully vaccinated)

#11. Bernalillo County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (1,466 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,455 (159,286 total cases)

— 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (1,931 total deaths)

— 24.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (454,483 fully vaccinated)

#10. Sierra County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (24 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,859 (2,143 total cases)

— 24.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 714 (77 total deaths)

— 89.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (6,888 fully vaccinated)

#9. Sandoval County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (331 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,834 (36,444 total cases)

— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (455 total deaths)

— 17.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (97,626 fully vaccinated)

#8. De Baca County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,897 (610 total cases)

— 32.7% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (6 total deaths)

— 8.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (824 fully vaccinated)

#7. Santa Fe County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (357 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,318 (32,053 total cases)

— 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (307 total deaths)

— 45.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.4% (111,909 fully vaccinated)

#6. Taos County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 260 (85 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,883 (5,852 total cases)

— 32.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (92 total deaths)

— 25.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.4% (24,675 fully vaccinated)

#5. Rio Arriba County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 285 (111 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,582 (10,735 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (143 total deaths)

— 2.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (27,243 fully vaccinated)

#4. Cibola County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 319 (85 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,843 (7,694 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 735 (196 total deaths)

— 95.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (16,441 fully vaccinated)

#3. McKinley County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 483 (345 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,782 (26,964 total cases)

— 43.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 830 (592 total deaths)

— 120.7% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.4% (52,380 fully vaccinated)

#2. Los Alamos County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 542 (105 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,781 (3,444 total cases)

— 32.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (16 total deaths)

— 77.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.9% (14,315 fully vaccinated)

#1. Grant County, NM

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 556 (150 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,328 (7,378 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (95 total deaths)

— 6.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (17,049 fully vaccinated)