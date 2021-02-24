Counseling program offers free help to New Mexicans coping with COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is now a statewide mental health support line to help New Mexicans deal with the pandemic. The New Mexico Human Services Department created the Cope with COVID-19 Crisis Counseling Program.

The program provides free and confidential short-term mental health services. To connect with a crisis counselor call 505-954-1057. The phone line is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Story continues below

“It can be helpful to talk to someone when you are facing anxiety, depression, and stress, which are common emotions to experience when dealing with all the uncertainties of the pandemic,” said Neal Bowen, Ph.D. director of the Behavioral Health Services Division in a press release. “Through this program, we are connecting New Mexicans with crisis counselors who can provide support to those who are feeling overwhelmed and stressed.”