Counseling for tourism-related businesses struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is offering to counsel for New Mexico businesses that rely on tourism. The Tourism Department is connecting struggling business owners with experts to help them through the COVID crisis. They will help businesses explore financial aid options, identify training opportunities, and adjust their business model for the long-term.

The department says through the partnership between NMTD and the Small Business Development Center, tourism business can connect with one of seven business councilors who will help guide business owners.

“We’re grateful for our partnership with SBDC to bring to life this very valuable service that will support tourism businesses during this crisis,” Cabinet Secretary Jen Paul Schroer said in a press release. “The Tourism Department is committed to providing support systems to tourism entities so business owners are equipped with the resources and knowledge to reopen in a safe and responsible way.”

Tourism business councilors are available for consultation Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. To speak with a tourism business councilor call the following numbers:

Northern New Mexico 505-300-2781

Southern New Mexico 575-800-0345

The tourism department says businesses also have the option to submit inquires and requests for support through the online form.