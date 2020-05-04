Councilor pushes for program to help small businesses implement re-opening protocols

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A city councilor wants to help small businesses get the supplies they need to be in compliance with federal and state health orders.

Councilor Klarissa Pena is calling on the mayor to create simplified guidelines for these businesses so they know the health protocols while now operating with curbside service.

“There’s going to be so many guidelines that are necessary to follow so they would like to see if we can come up with something, a simplified version, of ensuring their success, to make sure if they do X, Y and Z that they’re doing the right things,” Pena stated.

She also wants the city to set aside funding so it can collaborate with big businesses and community partners, like the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce and Hispano Chamber of Commerce, to provide supplies like hand sanitizer, thermometers, gloves and masks to smaller businesses that might not be able to afford or find those items.

“If they have any excess, they can share it and we can work together to create kind of these care packages for small businesses,” Pena explained. “Some businesses are beginning to open and we’ve been hearing that they can’t get ahold of gloves or masks so this is definitely a time we need to come together.” Pena will introduce the resolution at Monday’s 5 p.m. council meeting that will be streamed via Zoom conference.

