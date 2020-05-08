Cottonwood Mall honors 2020 graduates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While Albuquerque graduates will not be able to have a traditional ceremony this year due to COVID-19, Cottonwood Mall will be providing special opportunities throughout the summer to honor 2020 graduates.

Washington Prime Group, the mall’s parent company, will be hosting a digital graduation cap photo contest called #ScholarSpree. The company is giving away $10,000 to 13 winners who will have the opportunity to win prizes ranging from $500 to $3,000 to spend at any Washington Prime Group property nationwide.

High school graduates from the class of 2020 are encouraged to decorate the top of their graduation caps and then share a photo on social media tagging @WashingtonPrime Group with the hashtag #ScholarSpree. All the entries will be posted on a landing page where people can vote on their favorite design.

The #ScholarSpree contest will run from May 8 until June 12. The winners will also be announced June 19.

Also, high school seniors are invited to decorate and personalize their own parking spot with colored chalk in the Cottonwood Mall parking lot on May 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. More more details about parking lot decoration, contact Mary Castillo at (505) 897-6571.