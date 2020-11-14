Cottonwood Mall cancels balloon glow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In light of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s announcement Friday of a two-week statewide shutdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, Cottonwood Mall has announced the 020 Cottonwood Balloon Glow drive-thru event has been canceled. Those who have purchased tickets will receive an automatic refund.
