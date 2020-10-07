Corrales Harvest Festival goes virtual due to COVID-19 pandemic

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Corrales has celebrated Harvest Festival, a weekend full of festivities, for over three decades. This year, the festival has gone virtual and activities are already in progress online.

One fun activity people can join in is the race for Pet Mayor. This year, eight dogs, one cat, one guinea pig, and two mini donkeys are running to become Pet Mayor. Voting is online and ends at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. The winner will be announced on Nov. 1.

There is also a virtual pet parade where people can show off varied pets and animals that live in Corrales. Sign up online, pay the entry fee of $2, then post a 15-20 second video. This year’s theme is “Our COVID Heroes” which includes first responders, nurses, doctors, store clerks, or any role you consider heroic during the pandemic. Or just show your pet parading around the yard. The Pet Parade benefits Corrales Animal Service. Also in the virtual festival is a pumpkin decorating contest.

