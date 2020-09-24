Corrales awarded funding for businesses impacted by pandemic

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Small businesses in Corrales can expect some pandemic relief. The CARES Act awarded the village $255,600 to help local businesses hit hard by the shutdowns.

The Village of Corrales states that grant funds can only be used by pandemic-impacted businesses for eligible expenses that fall in the following categories:

Business Continuity (such as non-owner payroll, rent or mortgage, insurance, utilities, marketing)

Business Redesign (installing Plexiglass barriers, temporary structures, and physical space reconfiguration to mitigate the spread of the virus, purchases of PPE and web-conferencing technology)

Now until the end of October, businesses can apply for up to $10,000 in funding. Non-profit organizations are also eligible. The small business grand application can be viewed online.