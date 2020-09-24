Corrales awarded funding for businesses impacted by pandemic

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Small businesses in Corrales can expect some pandemic relief. The CARES Act awarded the village $255,600 to help local businesses hit hard by the shutdowns.

The Village of Corrales states that grant funds can only be used by pandemic-impacted businesses for eligible expenses that fall in the following categories:

  • Business Continuity (such as non-owner payroll, rent or mortgage, insurance, utilities, marketing)
  • Business Redesign (installing Plexiglass barriers, temporary structures, and physical space reconfiguration to mitigate the spread of the virus, purchases of PPE and web-conferencing technology)

Now until the end of October, businesses can apply for up to $10,000 in funding. Non-profit organizations are also eligible. The small business grand application can be viewed online.

