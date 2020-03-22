Coronavirus testing to start at Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Hospital’s westside drive-thru test location has been seeing more people than it could handle. Monday, they’re moving that operation to Balloon Fiesta Park.

This past week, thousands of people waited hours at Presbyterian’s drive-thru test location at Coors and Western Trail. The long lines even affected nearby neighborhoods.

As the week went by, Presbyterian officials decided it was time to find a new location with the influx of people looking to get tested. Saturday, Mayor Tim Keller announced the City of Albuquerque has partnered with Presbyterian to move the testing to Balloon Fiesta Park.

“Which is fairly isolated. It allows for a lot more room for our team to work and for the traffic flow to be much better,” says Melanie Mozes, Communications Director at Presbyterian.

Testing will start tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. and go until 7:00 p.m., or until they run out of tests. On average, Presbyterian staff tests about 300 people per day. Presbyterian staff and the Department of health encourage everyone to get screened online, or by calling the Department of Health hotline before waiting in the long lines to get tested.

More than 1,800 people have been tested for the coronavirus at the westside drive-thru location since it opened last Sunday. They say they only end up testing about 40% of the people who show up.