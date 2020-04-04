Coronavirus impact on state focus of new UNM study

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM researchers are taking a look at how the coronavirus is impacting our state.

The UNM Bureau of Business and Economic Research published this new dashboard. It notes the rise in New Mexico cases. But it also shows an increase in Albuquerque’s hotel occupancy rate, and the down tick in Sunport passengers.

It also looks at the unemployment rate, oil prices, and mortgage rates in New Mexico. You can take a look at the information on the study’s website.

