Coronavirus impact on state focus of new UNM study

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM researchers are taking a look at how the coronavirus is impacting our state.

The UNM Bureau of Business and Economic Research published this new dashboard. It notes the rise in New Mexico cases. But it also shows an increase in Albuquerque’s hotel occupancy rate, and the down tick in Sunport passengers.

It also looks at the unemployment rate, oil prices, and mortgage rates in New Mexico. You can take a look at the information on the study’s website.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞