Coronavirus cases reported at NMSU, Dona Ana Community College after large-scale testing event

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – At least 12 COVID-19 cases have ties to New Mexico State University and Dona Ana Community College. The university says the positive tests came from a large-scale operation done Monday morning. No one has shown symptoms and about half have not been on campus since March. The university is requiring social distancing and masks and is regularly cleaning its facilities.

“This is exactly the kind of wide-scale testing we need in order to understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community and to protect the safety of NMSU and communities across our state,” said NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu in a press release. “We’re grateful to the governor and state officials who helped facilitate this operation, and we appreciate everyone who took part.”

