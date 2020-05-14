Coronavirus cases in children, young adults rising

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State health officials issued a warning to young New Mexicans and their families. Children and teens now make up 13% of the state’s cases. That’s four times higher than the normal average.

The state’s human services secretary says the percentage of kids with coronavirus has almost doubled in two weeks. “With children pay particular attention to abdominal symptoms, nausea, diarrhea, if your child has one of those symptoms and a fever,” said Dr. David Scrase.

New Mexico now has the second-highest rate of kids in the country with COVID-19. The state has also seen about a 20% drop in immunizations during the pandemic as parents and kids avoid going to the doctor.

Dr. Scrase reminds families to make sure kids are up-to-date with immunizations to avoid any other outbreaks.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources