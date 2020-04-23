Coronavirus antibody testing makes its way to New Mexico

Coronavirus New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Coronavirus antibody testing is coming to New Mexico.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the testing is already being done in places like New York and it looks to see if people have antibodies to the coronavirus that could possibly make them immune to the virus. If you have an antibody, health officials say that indicates you’ve been exposed to the virus.

Officials are hoping the test will give insight into how the virus has spread among those who didn’t know they had it. Officials state the tests will be available in New Mexico in a week or so.

