Coronado Center’s general manager shares thoughts on 2-week shutdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday nonessential businesses which include indoor malls like the Coronado Center in Albuquerque will be closed for two weeks to hopefully curb the spread of COVID-19. KRQE News 13 spoke exclusively with the mall’s general manager to get his thoughts on the new public health order.

KRQE spoke with Randy Sanchez, the general manager of the Coronado Center. Although he said he’s disappointed they will have to close up shop again, he hopes it will make a positive difference in the state moving forward.

Sanchez said just like any other business in New Mexico, it’s been a roller coaster ride these last several months during the pandemic. He estimates the mall has lost more than a million dollars of potential revenue since March.

They were closed from mid-March until June and will have to close once again these next two weeks. He said it’s going to hurt because the end of November which includes Black Friday is usually one of their busiest times of the year.

However, Sanchez said he will abide by the state’s guidelines and hopes other New Mexicans will do the same. “We are hopeful that the next two weeks the numbers go down and we are doing our part as we hope all New Mexicans do,” said Sanchez. “Let’s get those numbers down, work together, and be able to have a holiday season as normal as we could.”

Sanchez said they’ll be ready to reopen whenever they get the green light from the state. He said they’ve been following the mask mandate and the 25% occupancy requirement at each store.

He said they’ve made it a priority to keep the mall clean with dozens of employees designated to clean throughout the day and said they’ve installed more than 30 hand sanitizing stations throughout the mall. Sanchez said they also have a couple of security guards enforcing the mask mandate, giving shoppers disposable masks if they need one.

He said they have more than 3,000 store associates that work at the mall and he doesn’t know if there have been any layoffs because that varies at each store. However, he did say a couple of stores closed permanently due to the pandemic.

Sanchez said some stores at the mall will be offering curbside services these next two weeks. The mall has not had any reports of people contracting COVID-19 while shopping at Coronado. The state’s current public health order will be into effect until at least November 30.