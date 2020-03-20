Coronavirus shutdown threatens Roswell businesses

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – So we know how the governor’s order is affecting restaurants and businesses in Albuquerque but how is it affecting small communities where there aren’t any COVID-19 cases?

“It’s depressing, to say the least because we are going to have to cut staff, and those people will not get paid,” said Anne Baker. She owns Stellar Coffee in Roswell. She says this is stressful not just for her but she is worried about her employees.

“March is traditionally one of our best months for sales. It was, it started out great and it’s dried up completely. I have had three sales this morning. I typically have 180 sales by now,” said Baker.

It’s the same for almost all the small businesses across the state who are wondering how they are going to survive this. You can see businesses all over Roswell have either closed up shop or have had to lay off employees.

Others are seeing an increase in traffic due to coronavirus. “Through this whole ordeal, we haven’t seen a decline, we have seen more of an influx of locals,” said Tanna Johnson Owner of Rustic Essentials Soaps.

Downtown shops usually see brisk traffic this time of year, but now there is hardly anyone. Store owners are trying to remain optimistic.

“It’s going to be rough and we could use a little help,” said Anne Baker.

Anne Baker and other store owners are taking every precaution to make sure their businesses are clean. “We are sanitizing and spraying down the front of our shop down to the corner of 2nd and Main with Virucide,” said Tanna Johnson.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources