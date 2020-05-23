Convoy of Hope teams up with local partners to give food to families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque teamed up with APS, APD, and other groups to give groceries to families in need.
Long lines of cars rolled through the free drive-thru food distribution event at Harvest Fellowship Saturday morning on the west side. The Convoy of Hope offerings included refrigerated foods and various supplies.
“We love our city, we’re all in this together. God bless you and we’re praying for you,” said a volunteer with Harvest Fellowship. You can donate directly to Convoy of Hope on their website.
