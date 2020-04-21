Consumer website ranks New Mexico #4 in the nation for COVID-19 response

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A consumer website has ranked New Mexico near the top when it comes to the speediest responses to the COVID-19 crisis. That’s according to Finder.com, which offers resources for choosing services and making financial decisions. It ranks New Mexico at number four out of all 50 states for the state’s speed in declaring an emergency that happened the same day we learned of our first case.

The list also takes into account when states closed schools and businesses and issues stay at home orders. West Virginia, Michigan and Deleware ranked in the top three. In last place, is Nebraska, which is among a handful of states that have not closed businesses or ordered people to stay home.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources