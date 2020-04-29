Connie Mack World Series canceled due to COVID-19

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time 1965 that there will not be a Connie Mack World Series tournament played in Farmington this year. The tournament has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, the CMWS Executive Committee made its final decision based on current New Mexico state regulations and Centers For Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to help contain the spread of the disease.

“The safety of fans, volunteers, players and community members is, and will always be our top priority. Considering the unprecedented crisis, the halt of amateur baseball and the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the CMWS Executive Committee decided canceling the tournament was

unfortunately necessary, primarily to ensure the safety of all involved and to do our part in

preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the Four Corners region,” said Tyson Snyder, a CMWS chairman, in a statement.

The Connie Mack World Series, which has been held each year in Farmington since 1965 was scheduled to begin July 22 at the famed Ricketts Park.