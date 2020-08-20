Concerns raised over youth rodeo events in Belen

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Some people in Belen are fed up with a neighbor who has been hosting youth rodeo events.

Antonio Padilla said since he and his family started their rodeo business called “Bad Decision Rodeo Productions” last month, a neighbor reached out to KRQE saying they’ve seen the family host large crowds without social distancing or masks.

Padilla said they have about 50 or 60 people and claims they require masks, social distancing and provide hand sanitizer stations.

Right now, mass gatherings are banned and sports and event venues must be closed. But, Padilla believes under the current public health order they qualify as an outdoor recreational facility that hosts youth livestock shows.

“We have not been cited, matter of fact, we’ve had the state police more than a handful of times and they’ve (state police officers) came and you know they almost applauded us to how we’re doing it and how we’re taking the proper measures,” Padilla said.

KRQE News 13 reached out to state police to see if they’ve intervened and to clarify if the rodeos are legal or not. All they said is they’re looking into it.

