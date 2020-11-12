Concerns grow as southeast New Mexico case numbers soar

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – COVID cases in Southeastern New Mexico are surging. Right now in Chaves County, the positivity rate is 11.2 percent compared to Bernalillo County’s 7.3 percent. That is putting a strain on medical facilities in the area that don’t have the capacity like Albuquerque. “Hotspots being Bernalillo, Dona Ana, and the southeast,” said Dr. Scrase the Secretary of Human Services.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham warned the spread of COVID-19 is on the verge of being uncontrollable. Tuesday, Chaves County reported 59 new cases. That is equivalent to Bernallio County having nearly 600 cases a day.

“And with the positivity rates and the growing number of cases per day, I want everyone to know that November is going to be rough,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

There have been nearly 200 positive cases reported this week in Chaves County. The governor said that is putting a giant strain on our health care system, especially in smaller communities. “And I know people are getting a little too confident. ‘Well, we can airlift them somewhere.’ No, you can’t; those are full,” the governor said.

The City of Clovis has taken to Facebook to warn its residents about the lack of hospital beds. More critical patients usually transferred to hospitals in Albuquerque or Lubbock may not be able to accept patients. Dr. Scrase is imploring people to follow the health order, and not overload medical workers.

“It’s hard for me to remain patient when we all know what it is, what we can do, we all know what the science shows is effective, but we seem somehow unable to do it,” said Dr. Scrase.