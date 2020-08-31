Competition deadlines extended for 2020 Virtual New Mexico State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The deadline for competition entries for the 2020 Virtual New Mexico State Fair has been extended. Originally scheduled for August 31, 2020, the new deadline is now Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

State Fair officials say this extension will allow people from across the state to create and submit their entries to the New Mexico State Fair website. Entries will be accepted until 11:59 p.m.

Competitions include cake decorating, cookie decorating, tablescapes, fresh floral arrangements, dried floral arrangements, back to nature photography, pets dressed as livestock photography, sidewalk chalk, and New Mexico State Fair poster design. To submit an entry, visit the New Mexico State Fair website to fill out an entry form and upload a picture of your submission.

First prize includes four season passes to the 2021 New Mexico State Fair good for all days of the 2021 event, one 2021 State Fair Season Parking Pass, four chair back seats to a 2021 New Mexico rodeo, or concert of your choice, and a State Fair swag bag.

