Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

Community workspace to make PPE

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers at a community workspace are using tools typically meant for crafting, to make personal protective equipment.

Make Santa Fe is a place where creatives can rent space and use tools like laser cutters and 3D printers for personal projects. Now these machines are producing face shields for healthcare workers at New Mexico hospitals.

So far, they’ve made 1,000 shields. “All over the world it’s a moment of ‘hey makers. We can do this, we can step in and help out here. So there is definitely gratitude among many people they just have a clear path to step in and do something useful,” says Zane Fisher, Co-founder of Make Santa Fe.

Volunteers are also sewing cloth masks. So far, they have made 3,000 to distribute to the community at no charge.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞