Community workspace to make PPE

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers at a community workspace are using tools typically meant for crafting, to make personal protective equipment.

Make Santa Fe is a place where creatives can rent space and use tools like laser cutters and 3D printers for personal projects. Now these machines are producing face shields for healthcare workers at New Mexico hospitals.

So far, they’ve made 1,000 shields. “All over the world it’s a moment of ‘hey makers. We can do this, we can step in and help out here. So there is definitely gratitude among many people they just have a clear path to step in and do something useful,” says Zane Fisher, Co-founder of Make Santa Fe.

Volunteers are also sewing cloth masks. So far, they have made 3,000 to distribute to the community at no charge.

