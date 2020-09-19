Community members rally to try to raise money to re-open Albuquerque Social Clulb

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was known as a landmark for the LGBTQ community here in Albuquerque, but after The Albuquerque Social Club announced it’s closure last month, the news hit hard to its members.

The Social Club’s interim president says it’s the oldest LGBTQ establishment in Albuquerque and was around for 38-years. Now, members are trying to do what they can to re-open the iconic club.

Before the pandemic, The Social Club says it was on track to pay all of their 2019 taxes. With the current health order, the bar closed down.

Because of the lack of income, the board of directors at the members-only club were unable to keep up with their bills and it started to pile up. That’s when one of their members created a GoFundMe page to do what they can to help the club pay off its debts.

“To see these people give what they can, I am a firm believer that every dollar matters and every counts,” says Interim President, Nathen Illidge.

With a mixture of back taxes and utility bills, The Social Club owed $60,000. Even with the bills paid off, Illidge says the club’s future wasn’t clear because of the ongoing pandemic. With all the money raised with the fundraiser, they hope they can re-open the club once the state’s health order allows it.