Community gets out and enjoys the Bosque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One way people are battling cabin fever is by taking to the open trail.

News 13 saw lots of people walking, running, and bicycling along the Bosque this afternoon, most of them alone or in small groups. Since the grocery store is just about the only other place people can go right now, the outdoors are a welcome alternative.

“Out here it’s a little different because you’re outdoors and there’s really not much to touch except your shoes to the ground,” said Bosque walker, Nelson Morales. It was a little windy out this afternoon but people were definitely enjoying the warmer temperatures.