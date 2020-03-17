Community comes together for local businesses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Small businesses across New Mexico are taking a hit from the Coronavirus and the community is coming together, finding ways to support them, during this difficult time.

“The kind words, the support that we’re getting. That kind of outpouring of support from our customers and friends is really kind of helping keep me strong,” said Rand Cook.

Cook is the owner of The Candyman Strings and Things in Santa Fe which closed it’s doors yesterday after actor Idris Elba announced he had tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Cook says Elba had been in their store just days before being diagnosed and out of precaution closed the store and all employees that had contact with Elba have self quarantined.

Cook and his wife also got tested today and are waiting for results but say they’re thankful for all the support they’ve been given.

As other businesses have closed as well due to Coronavirus concerns community support continues to be seen citywide.

Albuquerque the Magazine launched “local love” yesterday, helping spread the word about businesses that are still open, and who is offering deals.

“Now is the time more than ever that you know we need to support and share the love amongst each other because as a community we’re in this together,” said Larryl Lynch, the magazine’s publisher.

Lynch said they wanted to provide an outlet for businesses to spread the word.

The magazine will be putting any small business or retailer on their webpage for free if they’re offering any discounts or incentives for customers, they will also be sharing that information to their social media accounts.

University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center has also started a twitter thread with a list of local restaurants offering takeout and delivery options and special discounts.

