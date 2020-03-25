Community celebrates Christmas in March to brighten the mood of quarantine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It may be the twenty-fifth of the month, but it’s certainly nowhere near Christmas.

However, being stuck at home, the stores closed and nowhere to go, people have been putting their Christmas lights back up, to brighten the mood. This is a trend that’s been going on across the country. Now, it’s being picked up right here in Albuquerque.

“My family and I along with our kids decided to give some spirit to the gloominess that’s going on to set up our Christmas lights over the weekend. And it gives them hope but it also gives hope that there truly is light at the end of this dark road,” said Gayle Massaro.

Massaro lives in the Northeast Heights near Dennis Chavez Elementary School. After her family hung their lights, she shared the idea to Nextdoor, and her neighbors joined in. She said having four children stuck at home, it hasn’t been easy for them but says Christmas lights tend to brighten their spirits.

In another neighborhood in the Northeast Heights near Eubank and Candelaria, several homes have their lights up, on trees, bushes and even lining their porches. Daren Overman tells us he even put up his Christmas tree. In his post on Facebook, he said “bringing joy to all during this time.”

As people have been getting into the Christmas spirit, Magic 99.5 started what they’re calling a “Merry Quarantined Christmas” in March.

“We had one of our listeners call Doug and Duran, our morning show and say ‘hey why don’t you play some Christmas music just to lighten the mood up?’ they played a couple of songs and the phones lit up, so we decided that we should play some more Christmas music,” said Jeff Berry the Vice President and Marketing Manager of Cumulus Albuquerque.

The radio station was only playing one song an hour, but so many listeners have enjoyed it, they are playing a couple of holiday classics every hour.

