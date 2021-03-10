COMING UP | Friday 1pm: New Mexico vs. COVID-19, one year later

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been one year since COVID-19 hit the state. Join us here on KRQE.com at 1 p.m. Friday for a livestream discussion that will look back on how life has changed in New Mexico since the first case. We’ll also talk about the statistics, politics and emotional effect the virus has had on the state.

Story continues below

Be a Part of Friday’s Conversation…

KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee will be leading the discussion, looking back at how New Mexico’s virus-related restrictions rolled out, what the data shows about those responses and where things stand today as the vaccine rollout continues amid concerns over virus variants.

Chris will be joined by special guests offering insight into reporting on COVID-19, including KRQE News 13’s Special Assignment Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart. Gabby has spent much of the last year covering COVID-19-related stories, including frequent interviews with a leader in the state’s pandemic response, New Mexico Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase.

KRQE’s News 13’s Digital Investigative Data Reporter Curtis Segarra will also join the conversation. An Albuquerque-native, Curtis has reported local issues including the challenges of fighting COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation and most recently, a one-year retrospective on what the data shows one-year into New Mexico’s fight against the virus.

Get involved in the conversation! Share your questions, thoughts or stories about COVID-19 in New Mexico with Chris online via email at chris.mckee@krqe.com, or via Twitter at @ChrisMcKeeTV, using the hashtags #HeyChris, #HeyGabby and #HeyCurtis.