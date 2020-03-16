Comcast keeps Americans connected to internet amid coronavirus

POMPANO BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 13: A Comcast sign is seen at one of their centers on February 13, 2014 in Pompano Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Comcast has announced steps the company has made to ensure that individuals stay connected to the internet as children remain home from school and employees work from home as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

For the next 60 days, Comcast has announced several new policies the company will be implementing. They will be offering Xfinity WiFi for everyone including non-Xfinity internet subscribers.

Xfinity Wifi hotspots will be available across the country for free. When at a hotspot, people can connect to the internet by selecting “xfinitywifi” as the network name in the list of available hotspots and launch a browser.

As many people will be working from home, Comcast has also announced it will be pausing its data plans for 60 days. Customers will receive unlimited data for no extra charge.

Comcast customers who contact the company and let them know that they cannot pay their bills will not face disconnected internet service. The company announced teams will be available to offer flexible payment options.

New Comcast customers will get 60 days of complimentary Internet Essentials service that is normally available to all qualified low-income households for the monthly price of $9.95. New and existing Internet Essentials customers will also receive an increased stream that will go into effect for free and will become the new base speed moving forward. The service was increased to 25 Mbps downstream and 3 Mbps upstream.

The company has introduced a new educational collection for all grade levels in partnership with Common Sense Media. Members can say “education” into their X1 or Flex voice remote to access. Additionally, Comcast has created a collection that features the most current information on coronavirus. This can be accessed by saying “coronavirus” into your X1 or Flex voice remote.

In a press release, Comcast announces that they have engineers and technicians staffing their network operation centers 24/7. Additional information on Comcast updates can be found on the company’s website.