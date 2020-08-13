Coloring book addresses COVID-19 in tribal communities

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new coloring book is addressing COVID-19 in tribal communities. The coloring book is a collaboration between state departments, the Navajo Nation and multiple Pueblos. The coloring book will feature artwork from renowned Native American cartoonist Ricardo Caté.

“We are all in this together. We know what needs to be done to keep our communities safe and healthy, we just need to do it. Stoodis NM. I will continue to promote the COVID-19 safety precautions across the state, through my work as a cartoonist, film maker, and radio show host,” said Caté (Tsewtewa) in a news release Thursday.

The goal is to raise awareness and educate these communities on how to stop the spread of COVID-19 in a fun and creative way. You can download the coloring book for free.

Each tribal community will receive coloring books. Organizers say youth are asked to share their coloring pages by posting a photo on @doseofrealitynm on Facebook or doseofreality on Instagram with the tag #StoodisNM.