CNM, United Way team up with local restaurant to fight food insecurity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – CNM and a local restaurant are making sure students don’t go hungry during the pandemic. The college says a recent CNM student survey shows that food insecurity is a growing problem as people deal with job loss and other factors because of COVID-19.

Now, CNM is partnering with United Way and restaurant Bocadillos off 3rd and Lomas. They’re handing out bags of food to students so they can cook meals for their families at home, helping 30 students and their households a week for the past month.

“Providing them basically with pantry staples that they can use throughout the week. A lot of things are quick and easy, things they can make immediately,” said CNM Foundation Executive Director Clint Wells. The program will run for at least another three weeks.