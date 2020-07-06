CNM plans to offer some in-person classes in the fall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – CNM plans on offering some on-campus classes this fall. While most courses will be online because of the pandemic, the college says a limited number of classes are expected to be in-person.

For students that sign up for those classes, they will be required to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing, and go through a screening process whenever entering the building. Registration is already underway and can be completed online with the fall term slated to being on August 31.

CNM’s website states that if you have an in-person component for class it will be noted in students’ schedule of classes. Students are urged not to campus unless instructed to do so.