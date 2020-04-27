CNM instructor teaches remotely with new program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A CNM instructor has found a way to teach interactive, hands-on courses, like Geology labs, online.
CNM Earth and Planetary Science Professor Melanie Will-Cole tracked down a program that lets her run simulated experiments, which she adjusted to fit her lesson plan. She held these lessons over zoom so students could watch and ask questions.
Will-Cole says it’s been effective even for those students who are visual learners. “It gave them that kinesthetic portion, the hands-on that a laboratory needs. It’s practicing your theory and they were able to do that,” says Will-Cole.
This summer, she plans to design an online Geology lab course that could be a new option for students in the Fall.
