CNM instructor teaches remotely with new program

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A CNM instructor has found a way to teach interactive, hands-on courses, like Geology labs, online.

CNM Earth and Planetary Science Professor Melanie Will-Cole tracked down a program that lets her run simulated experiments, which she adjusted to fit her lesson plan. She held these lessons over zoom so students could watch and ask questions.

Will-Cole says it’s been effective even for those students who are visual learners. “It gave them that kinesthetic portion, the hands-on that a laboratory needs. It’s practicing your theory and they were able to do that,” says Will-Cole.

This summer, she plans to design an online Geology lab course that could be a new option for students in the Fall.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss