CNM holds first virtual commencement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, CNM hosted the first online graduation ceremony in the state. It included a special student speaker with words of encouragement during the pandemic.

“Be courageous enough to be caring to one another, stay connected, and continue to be inspiring your community,” said Student Speaker Angel Garcia. The college’s 600 graduates customized slides that appeared when their name was called during Saturday’s ceremony. It included their picture, a personalized message, and their major.

CNM President Tracy Hartzler said that while it wasn’t their traditional ceremony at Tingley Coliseum. She’s glad there could still be a memorable experience for the grads and their families.

