Clovis to offer COVID-19 testing on Memorial Day

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced Saturday it would be providing test-and-go screening of the COVID-19 on Memorial Day.
Tests will be administered at the Clovis Public Health Office at 1216 Cameo St. between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday. The testing will be available to New Mexico residents regardless of their symptoms. All tests will be free of charge and given whether they have insurance or not, however, if you do have insurance, it is asked that you bring your insurance card. It’s asked that those who attend limit car occupancy to two and wear a facemask.
