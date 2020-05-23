Clovis to offer COVID-19 testing on Memorial Day

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced Saturday it would be providing test-and-go screening of the COVID-19 on Memorial Day.

Tests will be administered at the Clovis Public Health Office at 1216 Cameo St. between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday. The testing will be available to New Mexico residents regardless of their symptoms. All tests will be free of charge and given whether they have insurance or not, however, if you do have insurance, it is asked that you bring your insurance card. It’s asked that those who attend limit car occupancy to two and wear a facemask.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources