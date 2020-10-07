Clovis restaurant owner citing for violating public health order

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis restaurant has been cited for violating the public health order. the owner says he thought he was following the rules. Kelly’s Bar and Grill on North Prince was cited for having more than 25% capacity. The officer says there were 200 people inside at the time and the max capacity is 480. It also says no masks were worn and there was no social distancing.

The owner disputes those claims saying they were not that many people inside and argues masks are not required while people are eating. The owner does say some older married couples were dancing but he argues they live in the same household. He argues the order is confusing and it’s hard to tell some people, like an older couple, they can’t dance. He says he doesn’t know if he’ll fight the citation.

