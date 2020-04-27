Clovis elementary school changes location of grab-and-go meals after possible COVID-19 exposure

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia Elementary School in Clovis will stop giving out grab-and-go meals for the rest of the school year. District officials say they learned Sunday that an employee may have been exposed to coronavirus. The building will be closed for cleaning and give staff members time to self-quarantine. Meals will now be given out at Highland Elementary.
