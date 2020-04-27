Clovis elementary school changes location of grab-and-go meals after possible COVID-19 exposure

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Grants is open again and the mayor is giving small businesses permission to open their doors, ignoring the governor's emergency health order. A lot of those businesses are choosing to keep their doors closed for now but if they do decide to open the Sheriff's Office is asking them to practice social distancing guidelines.

"Start practicing what the CDC recommends and practicing at the 20% operation capacity," said Sheriff Tony Mace.