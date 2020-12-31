Clovis completes small business grant allocation from CARES Act

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Clovis has finished distributing small business grants through the CARES Act. In a press release, the City states that on Monday and Tuesday local businesses were provided with grant funding following a second round of applications for the New Mexico CARES Small Business Continuity Grant.

The City of Clovis was awarded a total of $4,260,000 from the State of New Mexico to help businesses with expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the second installment, the City reports that funds were awarded to 104 businesses totaling $1,136,710.59 in CARES relief.

“I am glad the second round of funding assistance provided much needed help to local businesses,” said Clovis Mayor Michael Morris in a press release. “As as we provided checks to them earlier this week it was very clear that this funding assistance for Clovis’ small businesses was of great benefit.”

The City Manager’s Office tells KRQE News 13 at this point they don’t have money left for a third round of applications. The City of Clovis has provided an online list of businesses that received funding in the second round.

