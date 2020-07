NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wear a mask or face a $100 fine. That warning came from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Wednesday. Many are asking who is going to enforce it? Law Enforcement agencies in southeast New Mexico say it's not them.

"Violators putting our state at risk are subject to a $100 fine in the same way you're subject to a fine if you don't have a seat belt," said Gov. Lujan Grisham.